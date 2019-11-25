David Koechner, Julian Richings Star in Horror Thriller 'Vicious Fun'

The indie from director Cody Calahan also stars Evan Marsh, Amber Goldfarb, Robert Maillet and Ari Millen.

David Koechner and Julian Richings are starring in the indie horror thriller Vicious Fun from director Cody Calahan and Black Fawn Films and Breakthrough Entertainment.

The pic, also starring Evan Marsh, Amber Goldfarb, Robert Maillet and Orphan Black star Ari Millen, is shooting in Hamilton, Ontario.

Chad Archibald is producing Vicious Fun. Koechner's credits include Talladega Nights, Thank You for Smoking and the Anchorman franchise.

Richings's credits include Supernatural, The Patriot, 12 Monkeys and Orphan Black.

Black Fawn Films and Breakthrough Entertainment earlier partnered on indie genre films like I’ll Take Your Dead, Let Her Out, Bite and Antisocial.

Koechner is repped by UTA and Brillstein. Richings is represented by the Gary Goddard Agency.