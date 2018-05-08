David Letterman and Jerry Seinfeld Praise Michelle Wolf's Scathing WHCD Jokes

"I really had great admiration for the fact that she was able to just walk into that room and decimate the place," the 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' host said.

Amid continued controversy over Michelle Wolf's scathing White House Correspondents' Dinner jokes, David Letterman joined the slew of late-night hosts and comedians who have defended her.

Letterman discussed Wolf with Jerry Seinfeld at Netflix's "FYSEE" space — the exhibition space hosting a series of Emmy Awards-consideration events — in Los Angeles.

"So I saw the complete script of what she had done. The more I got to thinking about it, I thought 'Wow, that was great,'" Letterman told Seinfeld. "Because, just, whatever the reaction — there's no damage. And she had the guts to stand up there and didn't apologize, where everybody is now apologizing for everything."

Letterman continued to praise Wolf's scathing monologue, "So whether you liked it or not, I really had great admiration for the fact that she was able to just walk into that room and decimate the place."

Seinfeld admitted he didn't "know" Wolf, though he said he's both seen her on TV and heard about her. "Everybody talks about how dedicated — that she's out every night working on her stuff and those are the kind of people I really like," he said.

Regarding whether he personally jokes about "Trump stuff," as Letterman put it, Seinfeld said it "doesn't interest" him.

"I do a lot of raisin stuff," Seinfeld told a then-confused Letterman. "I have a lot of raisin material. Because you know, you have the Sun-Maid company.... And then you have the Raisinet people."

"Yeah, that's right," Letterman played along. "And you're going to go with the Sun-Maid people."

Seinfeld added that he gets "excited" that people pay him to talk about things like raisins.

The two also discussed the various facets of comedy, including why they both wanted their own shows and the difference between a "comic" and "comedian."