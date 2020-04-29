David Letterman Criticizes Mike Pence for "Taunting" Virus Patients by Not Wearing Mask at Mayo Clinic

The former 'Late Show' host revealed his former musical director Paul Shaffer was hospitalized with coronavirus.

David Letterman on Wednesday told Howard Stern he was disgusted to see Vice President Mike Pence touring the Mayo Clinic without a mask.

The SiriusXM host said he knew some listeners did not like to hear him talk about politics, but he is so upset by the way Donald Trump's White House has handled the coronavirus pandemic response, it was unavoidable.

The former Late Show host told Stern Pence's move to not wear a mask at the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday was "particularly a thorn in my side" because he used to be the governor of Indiana, Letterman's home state.

The renowned medical facility requires all visitors to wear masks to avoid potentially spreading the coronavirus. Pence, who leads the White House’s coronavirus task force, defended his move by saying he has been tested regularly. President Trump previously said he will not wear a mask.

Letterman, who noted his former musical director Paul Shaffer and Shaffer's wife were hospitalized with coronavirus, said he was disgusted by Pence.

"Now if you go to the Mayo Clinic because you have COVID-19, you really have it," Letterman said. "[Pence] takes time off from his gig as a mannequin, and he's walking around without a mask taunting these poor people who are bedridden and wearing a mask. To me, that is just taunting people who are ill, to see that guy walking around in his $40 suit walking around in the Mayo Clinic without a mask."

Letterman joked that he had inside intel that Trump would not wear a mask because his aides couldn't figure out how to attach it to his hair.

Stern made headlines on Monday for criticizing Trump and his supporters after the president last week suggested Americans inject disinfectant to kill coronavirus. Trump later said he was being "sarcastic." Stern said Trump's diehard supporters should all follow his advice and drink disinfectant.