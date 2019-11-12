David Levy Exits as Brooklyn Nets CEO After Less Than Two Months

The former Turner president only boarded the NBA team led by Alibaba Group billionaire Joe Tsai on Sept. 19.

David Levy, the longtime Turner exec and recently installed CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclay's Center, is leaving the post after only 55 days in the post.

Levy and the NBA team, which is owned by Alibaba Group billionaire Joe Tsai, are parting ways, the Nets announced on Tuesday.

"I want to thank David for his collaboration over the past several months and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Oliver Weisberg, CEO of J Tsai Sports and Tsai's family office and who steps in as interim CEO of the Nets and the Barclay Centre, said in a statement.

"As we enter an exciting next chapter of our organization, it’s important that ownership and management are completely aligned on our go forward plan. We are proud of the culture of the Brooklyn Nets under the leadership of general manager Sean Marks and head coach Kenny Atkinson, and we look forward to continue bringing the best experience to our fans," he added.

Levy spent 32 years at Turner Broadcasting, the last six years as president of the company, before joining the Nets on Sept. 19 following the purchase of the NBA team by Tsai.

Levy also took on the roles of president of J Tsai Sports, the sports investment and holding vehicle controlled by Tsai, and join Tsai’s family office as a venture partner, with coverage of sports, media and entertainment investments globally.

While at Turner, Levy oversaw TNT, TBS, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and truTV. Those duties included Levy expanding Turner’s sports media rights with a number of leagues, including the NBA.