David Lynch Says Trump "Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents in History"

"He has disrupted the thing so much," the filmmaker said. "No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way."

David Lynch is speaking out about President Donald Trump — but, surprisingly, he's not attacking the commander-in-chief.

Speaking to The Guardian, the Montana-born filmmaker said he believes that Trump could be remembered as one of the best presidents of all time for his unique way of approaching the job.

"He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much," Lynch said. "No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way."

He added that Trump stands out where other politicians have failed.

"Our so-called leaders can't take the country forward, can't get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this," Lynch continued.

The creator of Twin Peaks and director of films including Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive stands in starked contrast to other bold-faced names in mostly-liberal Hollywood. Among the few industry names who have expressed support for Trump since he threw his hat into the presidential election ring are Roseanne Barr, Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, Scott Baio and Jon Voight.

Lynch's comment didn't go unnoticed by the Twitter-loving president. Trump tweeted out a story with Lynch's quotes, aggregated by conservative website Breibart.com, on Monday:

“Director David Lynch: Trump Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents” https://t.co/AcgnIZNh6e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

In his interview, Lynch added that he voted for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary. He's not sure whom he voted for in the presidential election but thinks he ultimately went with Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

Lynch is currently promoting his memoir/biography, Room to Dream.