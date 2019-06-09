Former Boston Red Sox Star David Ortiz Shot in Dominican Republic (Report)

According to his father, Ortiz was shot and wounded during a robbery and transported to a local hospital.

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot and wounded Sunday night in the Dominican Republic.

ESPN, who spoke to Ortiz's father, Leo Ortiz, reported that the baseball legend was shot during a robbery at an amusement center in Santo Domingo. He was transported to a local hospital.

"They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred," Leo told ESPN's Enrique Rojas.

Local Dominican TV station CDN 37 is reporting that Ortiz was shot in the leg.

Ortiz, 43, who retired from professional baseball in 2016 after 20 seasons, was born in Santo Domingo.