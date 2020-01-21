David Osper, Veteran of Reality Television, Dies at 47

The MTV executive worked on shows including 'Road Rules,' 'Storage Hunters' and 'Ancient Aliens.'

David Osper, a writer, director, showrunner and producer of reality shows like MTV's Road Rules, truTV's Storage Hunters and History's Ancient Aliens, has died. He was 47.

Osper, who most recently served as vp unscripted development for MTV, died Dec. 30 in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer, a spokeswoman for Sony Pictures Television announced.

He also worked on other reality shows including Homewrecker, Buzzin', Buckwild, Scrubbing In, Suspect and True Life at MTV; Home James and The Rock Life at VH1; Who Wants to Marry My Dad? and Meet My Folks at NBC; and Bridget's Sexiest Beaches at the Travel Channel.

Osper attended USC and worked as a video game designer, most notably for Activision, before moving into television.

Survivors include his parents, Sharon and George, siblings Carrie and Jason and his beloved doodle, Twiggy.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Marina del Rey Hotel. Contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, where a fund has been created in his name.