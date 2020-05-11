David Rooney Named Chief Film Critic at The Hollywood Reporter

Rooney has been writing for THR since 2010, covering both film and theater, most recently as chief theater critic.

The Hollywood Reporter has named David Rooney as chief film critic.

Rooney has been writing for The Hollywood Reporter since 2010, covering both film and theater, most recently as chief theater critic. In his new role, Rooney will write film reviews, critical essays, curated lists and more for both digital and print platforms. He'll continue to report to reviews editor Jon Frosch.

"David has long been an invaluable member of THR's reviews team, and I'm thrilled to have him as our new chief film critic," Frosch said. "At a time of uncertainty in the industry and beyond, it's more important than ever for us to have a seasoned voice in this position, and one that is sensitive to shifts in film culture both large and small. His writing about movies is a joy to read — full of his inimitable wit, passion for storytelling and gorgeous turns of phrase — and I can’t wait to see what he does in this role."

Rooney began writing about the entertainment industry as a critic and journalist in 1991, reviewing films for Variety while based in Rome and two years later becoming the publication’s chief Italian correspondent. He relocated to New York in 2003, initially on the indie film beat for Variety and then as chief theater critic from 2004-10.

Rooney has maintained a presence in both film and theater reviewing throughout his career, regularly covering international film festivals including Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Toronto and New York. His work has also been published in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone.

During his career, he's won two Southern California Journalism Awards for his writing and was named best theater critic at the National Entertainment and Arts Journalism Awards. He also served on the nominating jury for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2010 and multiple times over the past decade on nominating panels for the Gotham Awards.

Rooney is a member of the New York Film Critics Circle and the New York Drama Critics Circle.