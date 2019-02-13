Paramount Marketing Shake-Up: David Sameth Out, Marc Weinstock In

Sameth has been with the studio for just over a year, while Weinstock most recently served as president at Annapurna.

In a shake-up of Paramount Pictures' marketing department, David Sameth is departing as president of worldwide marketing.

Marc Weinstock — an experienced marketing executive who spent two years as president of Megan Ellison’s Annapurna before leaving that company in June, 2018 — will be joining the studio to head up worldwide marketing, although it's not clear if other executives will also share in those responsibilities.

Sameth has been at Paramount just over a year, having joined in January, 2018. He came to Paramount from Disney, where he’d been executive vp and head of theatrical marketing for Disney Animation and Pixar. At the time, Sameth took over some of the responsibilities of Megan Colligan, who served as president of worldwide marketing and distribution before departing the studio in November 2017.

Paramount, which ranked sixth in terms of domestic box office market share in 2018, did field a number of hits last year such as Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which grossed $791.1 million worldwide, and A Quiet Place ($341 million). But there was also a concern at the studio about other films like Bumblebee (which has collected $458 million to date) and Nobody's Fool ($33.5 million).

Paramount did not immediately respond to a request for comment.