David Spade Pokes Fun at Jeffrey Epstein, Caitlyn Jenner in 'Lights Out' Premiere

David Spade made his debut as the host of Comedy Central's Lights Out on Monday.

The new series specializes in celebrities, entertainment and all things apolitical as Spade and a roundtable of his comedian friends discuss the biggest pop culture headlines of the day.

Spade kicked off the episode by catching up his viewers on important news highlights that took place this summer. While holding a red solo cup, Spade informed the audience that "Dark Phoenix bombed in the theaters and Caitlyn Jenner was a jerk on Instagram. It's been a rough time for X-Men."

Later in the monologue, Spade said that Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was criticized for posting a photo online of herself drinking wine while feeding her newborn baby. "Snooki, of course, responded to all of the mom shamers, or as we like to call them, doctors," said Spade. "They're called doctors."

He warned his comedian friends Whitney Cummings, Erik Griffin and Neal Brennan that they may not like the next joke. "Jeffrey Epstein may have tried to hang himself in prison, but failed. In fairness, he's used to having a girl scout tie the knot for him," he said. "That's embarrassing, but I guess if he were hung, he wouldn't need to chase kids."

Other jokes in Spade's monologue were targeted at the Boeing 737 airplane, service animals, the Fortnite World Cup, Planned Parenthood and Harvey Weinstein.

"Netflix has lost a lot of subscribers after they raised prices," he continued. "Times are tough. It's gotten so bad that they only released 800 movies yesterday."

Later in the episode, Spade, Cummings, Griffin and Brennan discussed Instagram's latest feature that hides the number of likes on a post.

Spade explained that Instagram originally said the change was to help people with their mental health, though some believe that the new feature was implemented to help advertisers and to make more money.

"I think Instagram worried about mental health is like the drug dealer putting vitamins in the crack pack that they're gonna give you," said Griffin. "It's like when McDonald's is selling a salad."

Cummings added that she thought it was "ridiculous" to blame Instagram for mental health problems. "We're ignoring the fact that the real problems for all of our mental health issues are terrible parenting," she said. "I feel like this is the best time in the world to be a shitty parent cause you just get to blame it all on Instagram."

"Instagram not having likes would be like doing stand-up without getting laughs, which you're used to, Spade," added Brennan.

Lights Out is Comedy Central's latest 11:30 p.m. entry, after the network's short-lived shows Larry Wilmore's The Nightly Show and The Opposition With Jordan Klepper.

Comedy Central's co-heads of original content, Jonas Larsen and Sarah Babineau, previously told The Hollywood Reporter that because both previous shows had relatively short runs, they consciously sought out a project with a lighter tone for the time slot. "Something that will get you from The Daily Show to bed in a much more gentle way than perhaps a political show would do there," Larsen said.

The new show marks Spade's return to Comedy Central. He previously hosted the entertainment news-program parody The Showbiz Show from 2005-07.