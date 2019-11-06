People's Choice Awards: David Spade, Sarah Hyland, Terry Crews and More to Present

Jenna Dewan, Bellamy Young, Joey King, Kelly Rowland, KJ Apa, Assante Blackk, Brittany Snow, D'Arcy Carden, Jacob Tremblay, Karamo Brown, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Rob Riggle, Sean Hayes, Storm Reid, Tom Payne, Alex Morgan, Coco Gauff and Jeremy Scott will also take the stage during the upcoming E! kudocast.

E! on Wednesday announced the presenters and performers for the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

David Spade, Jenna Dewan, Bellamy Young, Sarah Hyland, Joey King, Kelly Rowland, KJ Apa and Terry Crews are among the stars that will take the stage to present during the kudocast.

Assante Blackk, Brittany Snow, D'Arcy Carden, Jacob Tremblay, Karamo Brown, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Rob Riggle, Sean Hayes, Storm Reid and Tom Payne will also present.

Professional athletes Alex Morgan and Coco Gauff will take the stage to announce the some of the night's winners, while designer Jeremy Scott will also serve as a presenter.

Additionally, Grammy Award-winning singer Alessia Cara and Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini will give musical performances during the show.

It was previously announced that Jennifer Aniston will receive the Icon Award during the ceremony. The actress will be honored for her fan-favorite performances in movies and on TV. She also is nominated for female movie star of 2019 for her work in Netflix's hit Murder Mystery.

Gwen Stefani also will be honored during the awards show with the Fashion Icon Prize, while Pink will receive the Champion Award, which recognizes her support of and work with No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, as well as her role as a UNICEF ambassador.

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are set to take place Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The live broadcast will begin at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

The E! People’s Choice Awards are produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.