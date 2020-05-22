David Tennant, Michael Sheen to Star in BBC Lockdown Comedy 'Staged'

The six-episode 15-minute show features "the cast of a play – the cream of the crop of British acting talent – who are furloughed when their upcoming West End production is suddenly brought to a halt."

The BBC on Friday unveiled that David Tennant and Michael Sheen would star in Staged, a new comedy for flagship channel BBC One set to air in June that will provide laughs in the setting of the lockdown amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The show from Infinity Hill and GCB Films will consist of six 15-minute episodes and revolve around "the cast of a play – the cream of the crop of British acting talent – who are furloughed when their upcoming West End production is suddenly brought to a halt." Adds the plot description: "The series follows the cast as they try their best to keep the rehearsals on track in lockdown."

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, said: "It’s so important that the BBC provides moments of humor and light relief, and this mischievous idea shows what great sports Michael and David are."

The production team is following the latest U.K. government guidelines "to ensure that the series is made safely and responsibly, using a combination of self-shooting and video conferencing technology," the BBC said. "Absurd and humorous in equal measure, Staged takes on the challenges of creating a drama in lockdown, on stage and off, with a lineup including Georgia Tennant, Lucy Eaton and Anna Lundberg."

The show will also have a selection of guest stars, including Nina Sosanya (Last Tango in Halifax), with more to be confirmed later.

Based on an original idea by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, Staged is written and directed by Evans. The producers are Phin and Victor Glynn and Georgia Tennant. David Tennant and Michael Sheen are also executive producers of the series. Executive Producers for Infinity Hill are Axel Kuschevatzky and Cindy Teperman, with Geoff Iles having the same role for GCB.