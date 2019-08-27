Venice: David Thewlis Plays an All-Powerful Food Inspector in Atom Egoyan's 'Guest of Honour' (Exclusive Video)

The film makes its world premiere in the Venice 76 competition.

In Atom Egoyan’s latest film, Guest of Honour, David Thewlis plays an all-powerful food inspector, Jim, who doesn’t hesitate to make or break local establishments with his powerful restaurant ratings.

His family dynamic begins to impact his work, as he makes weekly prison visits to see his daughter Veronica (Laysla De Oliveira), a high-school music teacher who was punished for a hoax on the school bus driver that went too far.

As Jim tries to get Veronica an early release, what he doesn’t know is that she is punishing herself for different actions from her past. Their inability to connect as they protect their own secrets yields unexpected results. Veronica confides in a local priest Father Greg (Luke Wilson), who may ultimately be able to unlock the secret to their tangled father-daughter relationship.

"I’m excited to present characters we haven’t seen before, and to tell an unusual and unexpected story,” Egoyan tells The Hollywood Reporter about his new film.

“The hero in this film is a troubled food inspector and his quest to find the hidden story that has driven his daughter to take an extreme action,” he says. “These characters, Jim and Veronica, have haunted me for a long time and I’m thrilled to introduce them. Their attempt to understand each other creates an intimate and revealing mystery."

This twisting tale of family and morality makes its world debut in the 76th Venice Film Festival competition on Sept. 3.

Venice Film Festival runs Aug. 28-Sept. 7.