Davis Guggenheim, Participant Alum Jonathan King Launch Concordia Studio Banner

Davis Guggenheim, the Oscar-winning director behind docs He Named Me Malala and Waiting for Superman, is partnering with Jonathan King — the former production president at Participant Media — to launch Concordia Studio.

The banner, launched in partnership with Laurene Powell Jobs' Emerson Collective, will develop, produce and finance nonfiction and scripted feature films. Concordia will premiere four films in the U.S. doc competition at this year’s Sundance film festival — Boys State, Time, A Thousand Cuts and Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets.

“We’ve been working hard for two years and waiting for the right moment to announce our new studio,” said Guggenheim. “Our strength is a small group of executives committed to great storytelling with the very best filmmakers. Now with four films at Sundance and Jonathan King joining as co-founder, the timing could not be better.”

“Audiences worldwide are more hungry than ever for high-quality films and television that mean something in their lives,” said King, who exited his post in May 2019 at Participant, where he oversaw Oscar-winning titles Spotlight, Roma and Green Book. “We want to produce ambitious, impactful stories in all genres and formats, delivering to established distributors and the growing ranks of new platforms. Having the extraordinary support of Laurene and the ability to collaborate with Emerson is invaluable.”

Guggenheim will act as chief creative officer of nonfiction, while King will take on the role of chief creative officer of fiction. Concordia Studio’s nonfiction division will be led by Jonathan Silberberg, president of nonfiction, Nicole Stott, executive vp nonfiction films and series, and Shannon Dill, executive vp nonfiction physical production and operations.

Added Powell Jobs, “I’ve long believed that when you bring visionary, creative minds together, extraordinary things can happen. Davis and Jonathan share a commitment to using storytelling as a force for good in the world, and I cannot wait to see what powerful and inspiring stories they — and the whole Concordia Studio team — bring to life. The diverse voices elevated through the Artists in Residence program will contribute to a richer, truer portrayal of the human experience.”

Concordia is also announcing an Artists in Residence program led by Rahdi Taylor, formerly the head of the Sundance Documentary Fund, which is meant to advance the creative power of diverse documentary filmmakers. Academy Award-nominated director behind Minding the Gap, Bing Liu, and Garrett Bradley (America) are among the inaugural class of fellows.