Davis Guggenheim's Concordia Studios Adds Narrative Execs

Yasmin Hormozi and Patrick Callan will join the studio as vps of narrative film and television.

Concordia Studios — the recently launched outfit from Davis Guggenheim and Jonathan King — has added Yasmin Hormozi and Patrick Callan to the studio as vps of narrative film and television.

Hormozi previously worked with King at Participant Media, where she served as director of narrative film. Her credits includes Todd Haynes’ Dark Waters, starring Mark Ruffalo, and Mimi Leder’s On the Basis of Sex, starring Felicity Jones.

Callan joins the company from Amazon Studios as a TV comedy exec, working on the Golden Globe-winning Mozart in the Jungle, as well as The Tick, Red Oaks, and the upcoming Greg Daniels series Upload.

“Yasmin and Patrick each bring unique experiences and perspectives to Concordia, but they are alike in their talent for discovering powerful and surprising stories, their unwavering support for ambitious filmmakers, and their belief in the potential for film to shape culture for the better,” said King.

Concordia, created in partnership with Laurene Powell Jobs' Emerson Collective, launched at this year's Sundance Film Festival with a four feature doc slate. This included Boys State, which became the festival's largest doc sale ever, going to Apple and A24 for $12 million.

“It’s a great joy to join Concordia’s thriving creative team under the leadership of Jonathan and Davis, both of whose reputations and commitment to filmmaking I’ve long admired,” said Hormozi. “It is an incredible time to be part of a company that values the power and potential of impactful narratives and visionary filmmakers.”

Added Callan: “I am so thrilled to be joining Jonathan, Davis, and the whole creative powerhouse that is Concordia. Their storytelling experience and track record is unparalleled. It is a privilege to follow in their footsteps and champion stories that move humanity forward.”