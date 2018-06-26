Dawn Ostroff Joins Spotify as Chief Content Officer

Ostroff's hire boosts Spotify's top executive female ranks; since 2011, she has been the president of entertainment at Conde Nast.

Dawn Ostroff, one of the most influential women in media, has joined Spotify as the music streaming company's new chief content officer. Ostroff will lead "all aspects" of the streamer's content partnerships across music, audio and video.

"I'm excited to welcome Dawn Ostroff to the band!" Spotify CEO Daniel Ek tweeted Tuesday.

Spotify said Ostroff will oversee several key departments, including Shows & Editorial, Studios & Video, Creator Services, Creator Marketplace, and Content Operations.

Ostroff's hire boosts Spotify's top executive female ranks; her position is on par with that of Spotify's chief HR officer, Katarina Berg. She replaces Stefan Blom, who exited in January.

Since 2011, Ostroff has been the president of entertainment at Conde Nast Entertainment, tasked with exploiting the publisher's 19 titles across film, TV and digital media.

Before joining CNE, Ostroff was president of The CW, in charge of a primetime slate that included hit shows like Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill and The Vampire Diaries, among others. From 2002 to 2006, Ostroff served as president of the now-defunct UPN Network where she developed the popular reality series America’s Next Top Model.

