Daybreak Games Acquires MMO and Action Developer Cold Iron Studios

Video game developer and publisher Daybreak Games, known for massively multiplayer online (MMO) franchises EverQuest and PlanetSide, has acquired Cold Iron Studios, known for MMO, shooter and action games.

Under the new ownership, the San Jose-based studio will continue to develop a PC and console game set in the Alien universe, with co-founder Craig Zinkievich reporting to Ji Ham, CEO of San Diego-based Daybreak Games.

"We’re incredibly proud and excited to be part of the Daybreak family," said Zinkievich in a statement. "Daybreak and Cold Iron share the same passion and long history for delivering action-packed multiplayer games for audiences worldwide. In combining our decades of experience developing and launching globally successful multiplayer titles, we’re destined to make great games together."

Cold Iron Studios was founded in 2015 by the creators of MMO role-playing games Star Trek Online, City of Heroes and Neverwinter.

"We are delighted to have Cold Iron Studios join the Daybreak Games family and accelerate our next generation of growth," said Ham. "Strategic investments in highly talented and proven teams that have outstanding leaders and a track record of developing awesome online games is an important part of our growth and strategy for Daybreak."

In addition to EverQuest and PlanetSide, Daybreak Games is known for the battle royale game H1Z1 and DC Universe Online. Earlier this year, the company unveiled a "franchise first" initiative that established three new studios set up to cultivate long-term strategies toward the continued development of MMO titles.