'The Days to Come,' 'The Good Girls' and 'This is Not Berlin' Split Top Malaga Film Festival Prizes

The Malaga Film Festival made good on this new scope in its pan-regional prizes and bustling "Industry Zone."

Spanish film The Days to Come and two 1980s-set Mexican dramas, This is Not Berlin and The Good Girls, shared the bulk of the top prizes at the 22nd annual Malaga Film Festival, which ran March 15 to 24 in the Spanish city.

The festival’s two best film awards — known as the Golden Biznagas — go to one Spanish film and one Ibero-American film. Taking home the awards were the Catalan-language The Days to Come by Carlos Marques-Marcet and Mexican director Alejandra Marquez Abella’s The Good Girls.

The Days to Come, a documentary-style drama about a young couple’s 9-month journey to parenthood, also won best direction, best actress for Maria Rodriguez Soto — her actual pregnancy was documented in the film — and the Youth Jury Prize.

The Good Girls, a tale of Mexico’s crumbling upper classes in the early 1980s, also won best script and best editing. Girls is sold internationally by Luxbox.

Hari Sama’s This is Not Berlin, a coming-of-age tale set against the punk scene of 1980s Mexico City and co-starring Oscar-nominated Roma actress Marina de Tavira, took home the Special Jury Prize, the Critics’ Prize, best cinematography and best-supporting actor for Mauro Sanchez Navarro.

Netflix’s first film competing in Malaga, Who Would You Take to a Desert Island?, failed to win any awards but was well received and dodged the kind of industry backlash seen with the streaming service's titles in Berlin or Cannes. Desert Island producer Beatriz Bodegas of La Canica Films said Netflix’s presence in Malaga "generated interest among people in the business." The festival premiere came just weeks before the film’s April 12 release on the platform. It will open on one screen theatrically in Malaga on March 25.

Industry Zone

The festival’s "Industry Zone" sidebar of activities was bustling with more than 600 professionals accredited from nearly 40 countries. The Zone, known as MAFIZ, provides a place for international buyers to discover new films from Spain and Latin America and to create a nexus for co-productions between Europe and Latin America.

Days to Come producers Tono Folguera and Sergi Moreno said the Malaga prizes and the MAFIZ market would likely help the film’s distribution as it did on their previous feature from the same director 10,000 KM, which won several top prizes in Malaga in 2014 including best film and new director. Film Factory is handling international sales on Days to Come.

This is Not Berlin's international sales handler Latido Films closed Spanish rights on the title to Syldavia Cinema during the festival. Latido, which co-sponsored the MAFIZ section Malaga Work in Progress, also closed a deal in Malaga on animated competition feature Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, which won a prize for best music as well as best film nods from two local organizations, to Arsenal for Germany and Austria.

Emilio Oliete’s Madrid-based Syldavia Cinema also picked up rights to Venezuelan director Miguel Ferrari's The Night of the Two Moons, which participated in the MAFIZ sidebar Focus Latino. For Ferrari, the festival has expanded since it first began. "The festival has grown a lot and it’s opened up to Latin America, which is very interesting because the language that unites us is important," he explained.

"I have achieved more in Malaga in the last 48 hours than I would have at other festivals in several days," agreed director Patricia Chica, whose Canadian-Egyptian co-production Montreal Girls was selected by the Arab Cinema Center to participate in the Malaga Festival Fund and Co-Production Event. "Since it’s in Spain, it’s not Cannes, people take time to really speak with you in one-on-one meetings."

See the full list of the festival prizes below.

Spanish Film

The Days to Come

Iber-American Film

The Good Girls

Special Jury Prize

This is Not Berlin

Critics’ Prize

This is Not Berlin

Director

Carlos Marques-Marcet forThe Days to Come

Actress

Maria Rodriguez Soto for The Days to Come

Actor

Oscar Martinez for Yo, Mi Mujer y Mi Mujer Muerta(Me, My Wife and My Dead Wife)

Supporting Actress

Ex-aequeo to Carolina Ramirez for Wandering Girl and Maggie Civantos for Antes de la Quema (Before the Burn)

Supporting Actor

Ex-aequeo to Quim Gutierrez for Litus and Mauro Sanchez Navarro for This is Not Berlin

Script

Alejandra Marquez Abella for The Good Girls

Music

Arturo Cardelus for Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

Cinematography

Alfredo Altamirano for This is Not Berlin

Editing

Miguel Schverdfinger for The Good Girls

Youth Jury Prize

The Days to Come

FEROZ Prize

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

ASECAN New Directors Prize

Salvador Simo for Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

SIGNISPrize

The Days to Come