Daytime Emmys Returning to TV on CBS

The show, which will air as a two-hour special, has streamed online the past four years.

The Daytime Emmys ceremony is coming back to broadcast.

After streaming online the past four years, the Daytime Emmys will air on CBS this year. CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Wednesday that the 47th annual show will air as a two-hour special at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26.

This will mark the 14th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, which is more than any other network. From 2014 to 2019, the show streamed live online except for 2015, when it aired on Pop. Before that, the show aired on HLN for two years. It last aired on CBS in 2011.

"The Daytime Emmys are coming home," said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS. "For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that's never been more important."

Added Jack Sussman, executive vp specials, music and live events at CBS: "Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS."

The Daytime Emmy Awards honor individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content.

Awards will be presented in leading categories during the telecast, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys), and others will be presented in a separate ceremony in July.

Meanwhile, nominations will be announced Thursday in 100 categories. The academy said it received more than 2,700 submissions this year.

The June 26 telecast will be produced by the TV Academy and Associated Television International, which previously produced the Daytime Emmy Awards on The CW in 2009 and CBS' most recent broadcasts in 2010 and 2011.

"In these challenging times, daytime has been a primary influence in staying connected with its audience, entertaining them, and keeping them informed," said Daytime Emmys executive producer and director David McKenzie, of Associated Television International. "We are … excited for the challenge of introducing a new format that will celebrate the contributions of daytime television."

The Daytime Emmys and Creative Arts ceremonies were originally scheduled to take place June 12-14, but they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.