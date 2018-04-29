Daytime Emmys: Watch the Live Stream

The awards are being handed out Sunday in Pasadena.

The 45th annual Daytime Emmys are being handed out Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood are set to host Sunday's ceremony, which isn't being televised on TV but will be live streamed on Facebook Live, Twitter, the NATAS website and the KNEKTtv platform.

You also can watch the live stream below.

Also at Sunday's ceremony, longtime Days of Our Lives stars — and real-life husband and wife — Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes will be presented with a lifetime achievement award.

On Friday, Veteran producers Sid and Marty Krofft received the same honor at the Creative Arts portion of the Daytime Emmys, also held in Pasadena.

Read more about the nominees here.