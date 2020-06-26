Daytime Emmys Winners, Hosts Acknowledge Their "Responsibility to Effect Change"

Ellen DeGeneres promised to "amplify" voices of Black people and people of color more on her entertainment talk show.

Several winners, hosts and featured speakers at the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards paid tribute to those protesting week after week against police brutality and racial injustice.

For entertainment talk show winner Ellen DeGeneres, the host remarked that in the past month, it's become more important than ever for her and others with a large audience to "do a lot more with the platform we're given." DeGeneres added that in the future, she aims to "amplify" voices of Black people and people of color, noting she has a "responsibility to effect change."

Tamara Braun dedicated her outstanding supporting actress win for playing Dr. Kim Nero on General Hospital to "those who have suffered [due to] racial inequality" as well as those who "continue to fight for justice." As Bryton James accepted his supporting actor win for The Young and the Restless, the actor thanked those watching around the world who are fighting against racial injustice and noted it is "our responsibility to educate, to take action."

The award show also aired a segment featuring The Talk's Eve, Extra's Nate Burleson and The Talk's Sheryl Underwood who touched on the country's current movement for racial equality.

"Our voices have inspired action," Eve said during the segment, adding that around the world, "we're looking at ourselves, our institutions and leaders and we're working towards change."

"Right now, we're all awake," Burleson said. "Change, it doesn’t come easy. But it’s time. It's time for us to hold each other accountable, to be better, to do better, to unlearn wrong ways of thinking and to listen and learn to different voices."

Underwood remarked that right now the country is seeing a "movement not a moment."

"This is just the beginning of a breakthrough for our country," she continued, adding that it is "our responsibility to create the world we want to see and live in."

The Daytime Emmys, which aired at 8 p.m. PT on CBS, presented leading awards virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, the co-hosts of The Talk, hosted.

Digital drama categories are set to be awarded in a separate virtual ceremony on July 19, while children's, animation, family viewing and lifestyle programming categories will be handed out at a July 26 virtual ceremony.