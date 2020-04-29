Daytime, Sports and News & Doc Emmys to Be Handed Out in "Virtual" Ceremonies

The Sports and News & Documentary Emmys, along with the awards for achievement in television Technology & Engineering, will be presented via remote video production.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Wednesday that the Daytime Emmys will be handed out in a "virtual" ceremony later this year.

In addition, the Sports Emmys, News & Documentary Emmys and awards for achievement in Technology & Engineering also will be presented via remote video productions.

The Daytime Emmys (originally scheduled for June 12-14 in Pasadena) and the Sports Emmys (originally scheduled for April 28 in New York) were each postponed in March to fall 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings. The Technology & Engineering Emmys ceremony had been scheduled for April 19 in Las Vegas but last month were postponed until October 2020; the News & Documentary Emmys was been scheduled for September in New York.

The Academy on Wednesday said that the awards will be presented in a series of productions later this year, using multiple remote video production technologies to include both nominees and presenters. The dates and times for each will be determined following nominations announcements for the Daytime Emmys (in May) and the News & Doc Emmys (in the summer).

The Academy noted that it had previously determined that the Daytime Emmy Awards would proceed without in-person ceremonies; however, it was continuing plans for the Sports, News & Documentary and Technology & Engineering events. But, citing "recent comments and proposed economic reopening timetables released" by officials in New York and Los Angeles that suggest large gatherings will remain restricted, the Academy said it chose to cancel the in-person ceremonies and begin working on other plans for the shows.

"While it appears unlikely that officials would even permit these large-crowd events to be held this year, it is also clear that there will be a lag of time between being permitted to have an event and being able to provide an environment in which all attendees feel safe and comfortable attending it," NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said. "Ultimately, a single person-to-person transmission resulting in serious infection would be devastating evidence of mistaken judgment in proceeding."

The move does not impact impact ceremonies produced by NATAS' 19 regional chapters, most of which have already decided to produce "virtual" events, or those produced by NATAS' sibling academies: the Primetime Emmy Awards and the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The International Emmy Awards for News & Current Affairs will continue to be presented as part of the NATAS News & Documentary program.