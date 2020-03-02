Sports Streamer DAZN Rolls Out New Boxing Service Globally

The online sports service, currently available in nine countries, will dramatically increase its reach this year with a new boxing offer that will launch in 200 countries and territories worldwide.

DAZN is expanding its zone.

The sports streaming service is dramatically increasing its global reach, announcing plans Monday to expand to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide this year, starting with an English-language boxing service.

DAZN (pronounced "da zone") is currently available in nine countries — Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States. Dubbed “the Netflix of sports” the streamer offers live and catch-up coverage of various sporting events and professional leagues, from Major League Baseball and the NBA to European soccer, mixed martial arts and motorsports.

The group said its first global rollout will be of an English-language service focused on boxing. For the past two years, DAZN, which is majority-owned by Access Industries, the group that controls Goal.com and Sporting News, has been buying up international rights to many top promotional boxing companies, including Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing USA and GGG Promotions. Those rights will form the program basis for the new global service.

DAZN's first global event will be a Cinco de Mayo weekend fight featuring Mexican counterpunching champ Canelo Alvarez on May 2.

In addition to live fights and events, DAZN said the new service will offer an on-demand archive of classic fights, athlete features and a slate of original programming, including feature documentary series One Night, produced by DAZN and Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions, which looks at memorable fights in recent boxing history; and 40 Days, a series of documentaries produced by DAZN, Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas and Peter Berg’s Film 45, that document the 40 days of training that boxers endure before a fight.

“Since our launch in 2016, we’ve seen an encouraging level of interest around our key events from both international fans and potential partners, which highlighted the opportunity to capitalize on our existing rights portfolio within boxing to fuel our expansion,” said DAZN executive vp Joseph Markowski, who will oversee the new global service. “Establishing DAZN as the global home of fight sports is just the first step.”

The DAZN app will be available globally on most Internet-connected devices. The company said it will price the service by market and will announce details in the coming weeks.