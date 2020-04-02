DAZN's John Skipper Now Recovered After Coronavirus Diagnosis

The former ESPN head kept his positive test under wraps.

After testing positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago, high-profile sports executive John Skipper has now recovered.

The DAZN executive chairman and former ESPN president returned to working from home after making a recovery, DAZN confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

Skipper was tested on March 16 after feeling unwell and kept his diagnosis under wraps to keep his mother, who lives in a nursing home, from feeling anxious about him. He recovered for about two weeks in New York.

New York is currently at the white-hot center of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, with at least 92,000 cases and 2,300 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 illness in the state as of Thursday morning. State Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that the state has six days' left of ventilators in its supply.

After resigning unexpectedly from ESPN in December 2017, Skipper took the top job at DAZN, an OTT subscription sports streaming site, the following spring. The reason Skipper gave at the time of his departure from ESPN was "substance addiction"; he later told THR that a cocaine dealer had attempted to extort him and disclose his drug habit, so he went public on his own.