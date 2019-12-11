SAG Awards Nominations Snubs: No Individual Nod for De Niro; '1917,' 'The Farewell,' 'Little Women' Shut Out

On the TV side, it was another disappointing morning for 'Veep,' broadcast TV (except for Sterling K. Brown's lone nomination for 'This Is Us'), 'Orange is the New Black,' 'Euphoria' and 'Watchmen,' with 'Succession' surprisingly left out of the nominations as well.

A number of stars who were overlooked by Monday's Golden Globe nominations had a better morning on Wednesday when they were recognized with SAG Awards nominations, specifically Lupita Nyong'o, Jamie Foxx and Nicole Kidman on the film side and Jharrel Jerome, Sterling K. Brown and some of the men from The Morning Show.

Still, others found themselves either snubbed again or nominated for Golden Globes but snubbed by SAG-AFTRA.

On the film side, while The Irishman earned four nominations, including one for stunt ensemble and another for best cast, an award that goes to the film's stars, Robert De Niro, already named as this year's life achievement award recipient, failed to earn an individual acting nomination for The Irishman, though co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci were once again nominated.

Similarly, Matt Damon failed to earn the best actor nomination for Ford v. Ferrari that he was competing with Christian Bale for, with Bale landing Ford v. Ferrari's long SAG Awards nomination.

In addition to Ford v. Ferrari, Oscar hopefuls that earned individual SAG Awards nominations but no best cast nods include Marriage Story and Hustlers.

And Adam Sandler found himself not nominated again, along with his co-stars from Uncut Gems. Films shut out entirely by the SAG Awards, after failing to earn any nominations from the Golden Globes include Ad Astra, Clemency, Dark Waters, Downton Abbey, Honey Boy, The Lighthouse, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Queen & Slim and Waves

Meanwhile, Golden Globe nominated films that failed to land any SAG Awards nominations include 1917, Booksmart, The Farewell (including Awkwafina), Little Women and Richard Jewell.

On the TV side, broadcast did slightly better, earning one nomination for Sterling K. Brown for his role in NBC's This Is Us. But no other stars were nominated for their role in broadcast series, including the cast of The Good Place, in its final season.

And the SAG Awards nominated When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome and some of the men from The Morning Show and doled out some nominations to Stranger Things, after Golden Globe snubs for those stars and shows.

But Globe nominees who weren't recognized by the SAG Awards include Reese Witherspoon for her role in The Morning Show and Unbelievable stars Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever. Additionally, while Big Little Lies got an ensemble nod, none of its stars earned individual acting nods.

HBO's Succession was surprisingly shut out entirely while the following TV shows that failed to earn any Golden Globe nominations also weren't recognized by the SAG Awards: Euphoria, The Good Place, Mindhunter, Orange is the New Black, PEN15, Silicon Valley, Veep, Watchmen (apart from a stunt nod) and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

And for the second time this week, the female stars of The Loudest Voice, Dickinson's Hailee Steinfeld and Killing Eve's Sandra Oh weren't nominated.