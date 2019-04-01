Bill Murray and Adam Driver Try to Save Town from Zombies in 'Dead Don't Die' Trailer

Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi and Danny Glover lead the ensemble in Jim Jarmusch's undead comedy.

Focus Features released the first trailer for Jim Jarmusch's horror comedy The Dead Don’t Die on Monday — and the zombie riff is being billed as having "the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled."

Bill Murray and Adam Driver star as local cops that become determined to save the day when zombies begin to take over the small town of Centerville. Jarmusch previously directed Driver in 2016’s Paterson and Murray in 2005’s Broken Flowers.

The star-studded zombie comedy is filled with Jarmusch collaborators. Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits all star in the film, which was written and directed by Jarmusch.

The Dead Don't Die trailer opens with exterior shots of a small town. While the town first appears as a normal place to reside, ominous clips eventually depict the opposite. "In this peaceful town, on these quiet streets something terrifying, something horrifying is coming," says a voiceover as a hand shoots out of the ground in a cemetery.

The first attack takes place at a diner, as two helpless employees are eaten by the zombies. Three police officers (Murray, Driver and Sevigny) later discuss the attack, which they believe was caused by wild animals. "Oh man, this isn't going to end well," Driver's character says before the zombies slowly take over the town.

The zombies integrate themselves into the everyday lives of the townspeople. The undead intruders participate in activities that they enjoyed when they were alive, including playing tennis and drinking cups of coffee. One zombie (Kane) even tries to enjoy a glass of chardonnay.

Swinton's character announces that she believes she can defeat the zombies, and is shown defending herself against the intruders with a long sword. The trailer concludes with Murray and Driver approaching the zombies. While Murray slowly drives a cop car, Driver carefully swings a bat and knocks one out. "Those are some pretty good cuts," Murray tells Driver. "You played some minor league ball, didn't you?"

The Dead Don’t Die will be in theaters on June 14. Watch the full trailer above.