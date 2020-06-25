Electronic Music, Gaming Star Deadmau5 Signs With UTA

The partnership will see the artist expand his content in animation, film, games and philanthropy in addition to new opportunities for his brand mau5trap.

Electronic music and gaming star Joel Zimmerman, better known as deadmau5, has been signed by UTA for worldwide representation in all areas.

The partnership will see the Grammy-nominated artist expand his content in animation, film and philanthropy in addition to gaming and new opportunities for his brand mau5trap.

Most recently, Deadmau5 collaborated with The Neptunes on the R&B single "Pomegranite," released in May, 2020, on his mau5trap imprint. The artist is also active on the touring circuit, having recently completed a North American tour consisting of 39 shows in 17 cities including Los Angeles and New York.

Deadmau5 will be represented by music agent Cheryl Paglierani, co-heads of Electronic Music, Kevin Gimble and Steve Gordon, in the live music space. Meanwhile, the agency will also represent deadmau5's techno performance alias Testpilot, who recently co-headlined a concert in Miami with Ritchie Hawtin.

In the area of video games, deadmau5 headlined Epic Games' Fortnite Party Royale in-game concert in May, where he performed on a virtual stage. He also competes in tournaments with gaming personalities such as Dr. Disrespect, while his likeness appears as playable avatars in Goat Simulator and other titles. His music is featured in multiplayer online battle arena game Dota 2 and rhythm video game DJ Hero 2.

This signing continues the trend of multi-hyphenate artists and gaming personalities gaining representation. Last year, the company signed Fortnite streamer BrookeAB with the similar goal of finding new business opportunities and diversifying her content portfolio.