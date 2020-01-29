'1917' Star Dean-Charles Chapman Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

The English actor, who starred as Tommen Baratheon in 'Game of Thrones,' was with WME.

Dean-Charles Chapman (1917) has left WME for CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The English actor is the co-lead opposite George MacKay in Sam Mendes' seemingly one-shot World War I epic, a frontrunner in the Oscars race with 10 nominations.

Chapman was previously best known as the tender-hearted and doomed young king Tommen Baratheon on HBO's Game of Thrones. His other recent credits include Netflix's The King and Gurinder Chadha's Springsteen coming-of-age tale Blinded by the Light, and he will next star opposite Finn Cole and Anya Taylor-Joy in the Irish drama feature Here Are the Young Men.

Onstage, Chapman spent six years in Billy Elliott the Musical on the West End, including three as the title character.

He continues to be represented in the U.K. by agent Kat Gosling at Troika.