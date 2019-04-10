Deanna Brown Named President of Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Group

The industry veteran will oversee a group of Valence Media brands including The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Spin, Vibe and Stereogum.

Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group has named its new president.

Media veteran Deanna Brown will take over the role at Valence, the parent company of THR, Billboard, Spin, Vibe and Stereogum, co-CEOs Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk announced Wednesday. Brown will oversee all aspects of the media brands, including editorial, sales, technology and growth marketing, and will report directly to Satchu and Wiczyk.

"I’m thrilled at the opportunity to help steward these iconic brands and their talented teams," Brown, who joined Valence Media as managing director last September, said in a statement. "This is a unique and exciting challenge."

THR will continue to be led by editorial director Matthew Belloni, while Billboard will be led by editorial director Hannah Karp. Additionally, Lynne Segall remains the executive vp and publisher of THR and Billboard.

Prior to joining Valence, Brown was president and COO of the pop-culture brand TYT Network. She previously has served as the president of Scripps Networks Digital, helped Broadway Video Ventures launch Sanctuary Ventures Inc. and has held senior roles at Federated Media, Yahoo and AOL as well as Entertainment Weekly and Premiere magazine.

"Deanna is uniquely qualified to head this powerful group," stated Satchu and Wiczyk. "She’s strategic, tactical, and has the experience and values to lead and define these brands for the future."

Valence Media was created in February 2018 to house the media assets of Todd Boehly's Eldridge Industries. Valence comprises Dick Clark Productions, the producer of the annual Golden Globe Awards and New Year's Rockin' Eve, and MRC, the production outfit behind films like Baby Driver and such TV series as Ozark and House of Cards, as well as the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.

Valence also has minority stakes in film studio A24 along with the production company Fulwell 73.