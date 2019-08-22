Deauville Film Festival to Screen Nate Parker's 'American Skin'

The news comes a day after the French event said it would open with Woody Allen's 'Rainy Day in New York.'

Nate Parker will continue his comeback at the Deauville Film Festival in France next month, where he'll screen his new film American Skin, following its Venice world premiere.

The film marks Parker's return to directing since details of a 1999 rape case re-emerged in 2016 during the press run for The Birth of a Nation and Parker's subsequent comments killed the film's awards season campaign.

American Skin tells the story of an Iraq War vet whose son is killed by a police officer.

Deauville isn't shying away from courting controversy; the news comes the day after it announced that Woody Allen's Rainy Day in New York, which has been dropped by Amazon stateside following the resurgence of sexual misconduct allegations, will be the opening film ahead of its French release. However Allen will not attend the festival.

Kristen Stewart will also be on hand to accept one of the festival's career honors and present the Amazon-produced biopic Seberg after it also makes its world premiere on the Lido. The biopic follows the actress Jean Seberg's political life as she's monitored by the FBI during the 1960s.

Sienna Miller, Geena Davis and Pierce Brosnan are also set for career honors. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will take the Hollywood Rising Star prize.

Olivier Assayas' Wasp Network, starring Penelope Cruz and Gael Garcia Bernal, will close the festival.

French legend Catherine Deneuve will serve as president of the jury, joined by directors Antonin Baudry, Jean-Pierre Duret, Gael Morel and Nicolas Saada, while actors Valeria Golino, Vicky Krieps, OrelSan and Gaspard Ulliel will round out the panel deciding on prizes from 14 films.

Annie Silverstein's Bull, Tyler Taormina's Ham on Rye, Mirrah Foulkes' Judy and Punch, Jennifer Reeder's Knives and Skin, Annabelle Attanasio's Mickey and the Bear, and Danielle Lessovitz's Port Authority are among the films in competition.

Pippa Bianco's Share, Guy Nattiv's Skin, Carlo Mirabella-Davis' Swallow, Michael Angelo Covino's The Climb, Robert Eggers The Lighthouse, Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz's The Peanut Butter Falcon, Alistair Banks Griffin's The Wolf Hour and Ben Rekhi's Watch List complete the competition lineup.

This year's Deauville Film Festival will run Sept. 6 - 15.