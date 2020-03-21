Debi Mazar Tests Positive for Coronavirus: "Today My Lungs Are Heavy, But I'm Tough"

In revealing her diagnosis on social media, the veteran TV actress indicated that she is "okay," and remaining in her home during the healing process.

Debi Mazar is the latest Hollywood figure to test positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the respiratory illness that has swept the world and been declared a global pandemic.

The actress, recently seen in Younger and Power (and known to many for her role as press agent Shauna in HBO's Entourage) revealed her diagnosis on social media Saturday afternoon. "I have just tested positive for COVID-19. I AM OK!" Mazar wrote on Instagram.

"About a month ago, my entire home (husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug — Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? But it felt unusual/different... Two weeks later, March 15, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu.. or Corona?"

She later called a doctor friend for advice, but found out she didn't meet the criteria for testing as she hadn't recently traveled out of the country and hadn't come into contact with a known case of coronavirus. "I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY'er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc. I was the mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies and bleach wipes, dry goods, extra food etc."

On March 17, Mazar found an urgent care facility that was equipped with testing kits, though she writes that they initially tested her for the flu. She received her COVID-19 diagnosis several days later. Quaranting at home with her family (who have no symptoms — she thinks maybe they had coronavirus already), Mazar indicated that she feels okay one day and then worse the next, but hoping she's through the worst of it.

"Today my lungs are heavy, but I'm tough," she wrote, advising others to "Stay home people! Protect yourselves and your loved ones. Build up your immune systems."

The news comes a day after ABC's The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, 28, revealed his coronavirus diagnosis, along with Watch What Happens Live star Andy Cohen, who tested positive on Friday after a few days of self-quarantine.

Elsewhere, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the virus in the United States and sought treatment upon arrival in Australia, where they are now out of hospital and self-isolating at a rented home.

While reporting no symptoms apart from a slight runny nose, Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus a five days ago and remains in self-isolation. He was tested as soon as he found out about a possible exposure to the virus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophia also received a positive diagnosis for coronavirus and remains in isolation. Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju shared his positive diagnosis last Monday via social media and is now self-quarantining in Norway with his family.

As of this time, there are 274, 732 cases of coronavirus worldwide and 11, 369 deaths, while over 90,000 people have recovered from the illness. Both California and New York City declared a state of emergency to deal with the health crisis.

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide "Safer at Home" instruction for individuals to remain in their homes unless conducting essential business outside — such as grocery shopping, obtaining medical supplies or exercising. He estimates that 30 percent, and possibly as high as 70 percent, of Californians will contract the virus at some stage; though advised that the state is prepared and seeking out alternative hospital measures such as mobile medical units and field operations.

The coronavirus has severely impacted the entertainment industry, with almost every television production having shut down in the past weeks. Late night talk shows have also been paused, with many hosts posting YouTube videos from their homes during self-quarantine as an alternative form of programming.

Meanwhile, tentpole films such as F9, Mulan and No Time to Die have seen delays in their release dates and movie theaters have closed in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

In the theater and music world, Broadway has suspended all performances through April and many musicians — such as Niall Horan and Camila Cabello — are offering livestreams via social media for their fans.

All major events have been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus fears; among them Tribeca, the Game Developer's Conference, SXSW, GLAAD Media Awards and Coachella. In the UK, the BAFTA Game Awards ceremony is set to be livestreamed.