Deborah Dugan on Grammys Nomination Process: There Are "Conflicts of Interest That Taint the Results"

The ousted chief of the Recording Academy alleged in an explosive complaint that the annual show is manipulated by the board.

Deborah Dugan spoke out for the first time since filing her explosive 46-page complaint — alleging rigging, gender bias and harassment — with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences on Tuesday.

The suspended chief of the Recording Academy was placed on administrative leave last week just 10 days ahead of Sunday's Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy has said that Dugan didn't raise the issues in her complaint until after claims were made against her, including that she had created a "toxic and intolerable" work environment. But when Dugan and her attorney appeared on ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday, they disputed that timeline and said she was placed on leave after filing a formal complaint.

"I actually wanted to make changes from within," said Dugan, who was the Academy's first female CEO. "I believe in what the Recording Academy should stand for for artists. And I was trying at each step to take a deep breathe and say, 'I can make a difference. I can fix this. I can work with this team.'"

During the interview with George Stephanopoulos, Dugan reiterated her complaint claims that she was sexually harassed by music lawyer Joel Katz, who is the Academy's general counsel and a former board member, and that her predecessor Neil Portnow was accused of raping a female performer, which led to his contract not being renewed. (Both Katz and Portnow have denied the allegations.)

Dugan said the incident with Katz happened "under the guise of a work dinner." Adding that it started "by calling me 'babe' and telling me how pretty I was. The evening went on to trying to kiss me and all the way through I felt like I was being tested and, how much would I acquiesce? And I realized that was a power-setting move just on the onset as I was coming into the committee."

Dugan described her allegation in an email to human resources on Dec. 22, 2019. She was subsequently placed on leave, "in light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team," according to an initial statement from the Academy. The Academy now adds in a statement to GMA, "Ms. Dugan was placed on administrative leave only after offering to step down and demanding $22 million from the Academy, which is a not-for-profit organization."

She told Stephanopoulos that it was at her first meeting with Katz, which was also a board meeting, where she "found out there was also a rape allegation against the former CEO [Portnow]."

In Dugan's complaint, she also alleged rigging with the annual Grammys telecast, claiming there are secret committees that push forward artists with whom they have relationships, that the nominations process is manipulated in order to line up the show's performances, and — referencing the Academy's long-standing diversity and gender equality problems — says the top awards often go to winners in the rock, country and pop categories, over R&B. On Thursday, she said she has evidence to support her complaint.

When Stephanopoulos asked point-blank if the Grammys are rigged, Dugan replied, "I'm saying that the system should be transparent and that there are incidents, conflicts of interest, that taint the results."

Adding, "I hate that I'm in this situation, because I'd much rather be here talking about the artists and the music, but I can't help but say there are conflicts of interest going on."

Still, when the anchor asked her if viewers can tune into Sunday's show with good conscience, she said "Yes." And that she, too, will be watching: "I worked very hard on the show and I love the artists that are going to be performing and I love all those that are nominated that don't get the honor of being on the show."

On Wednesday, the women on the executive committee of the Record Academy released a statement defending the organization and denying Dugan's description of it, saying, in part, "It is deeply disturbing to us — and quite frankly, heartbreaking — to witness the firestorm against our organization that has been unleashed."

Watch the interview below.