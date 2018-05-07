Decline of the Cannes Party Scene

With a post-Harvey chill in the air, the legendary afterhours revelry could be virtually nonexistent this year: "The festival has lost its juice."

During the final weekend of last year’s Cannes fest, Vanity Fair teamed with HBO to host an exclusive dinner at the Hotel du Cap. But looking over the A-list guest list today — during a time dominated by the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements — it’s hard to imagine some of those attendees partying elbow to elbow: Harvey Weinstein, Salma Hayek, Uma Thurman, Brett Ratner and former Amazon Studios chief Roy Price, to name just a few.

As Hollywood continues to process the dawn of a new day, evenings in Cannes won’t look the same. There will be no events hosted by Vanity Fair, Netflix, Amazon or, reportedly, socialite Charles Finch, who has presided over exclusive filmmaker dinners for several years. (Finch and his reps did not return THR’s requests for comment.)

As for why the social calendar is taking a dip, one attendee is not scratching her head. “The festival has lost its juice,” sighs the industry veteran who wishes to remain anonymous. “Harvey left an indelible mark on it, and his absence is a good thing. But it’s so Eurotrashy now — a good time to cool off.”

There certainly will be rosé consumed by the magnum at parties including the HFPA’s annual dinner and cocktail event on opening weekend, Disney’s celebration for Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 15 and the amfAR gala two days later. But it looks to be a quieter Cannes this time.

“While the festival itself has a well-rounded international feel, the priority doesn’t seem to be star power or parties,” notes Brilliant Consulting’s Danielle Pelland, who is planning several big premiere parties and events, including the HFPA bash, at hotspot Nikki Beach. “I’m used to people hitting me up for events, and this year it hasn’t happened yet.”

This story first appeared in the May 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.