Bill Gates Reflects on "Extreme" Work Ethic in Netflix Doc Trailer

The three-part series was created, directed and executive produced by Davis Guggenheim.

Netflix released the first trailer for its three-part documentary Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates on Thursday.

The series explores the mind and motivations of tech visionary, business leader and philanthropist Bill Gates. After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates shifted his focus to solving some of the world’s most persistent problems. The series depicts both his setbacks and triumphs as well as offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems. The doc includes interviews with Bill and Melinda Gates, their friends, family and partners in philanthropy and business, while also sharing an inside look at Gates' personal life.

Inside Bill's Brain was created, directed and executive produced by Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth).

The trailer opens with Gates answering a number of personal questions, including his favorite animal, favorite food and what he eats for breakfast. He then reveals his worst fear. "I don't want my brain to stop working," he says.

Gates later reflects on his time at Microsoft and admits that his work ethic could be "extreme."

A montage of clips follows that shows the good and bad images that were painted of Gates by the media during his time at Microsoft. While he's been championed as a tech visionary, he reflects on the disappointment his mother felt toward him for prioritizing the company over his family.

"I had the wrong way of looking at things," he admits about his past priorities. "In life, you have to decide what's important in the world."

Recent clips of Gates' current work focused on energy, climate change and disease eradication follow. "It's important that we start deploying solutions unnaturally fast," he says in a voiceover. "We are running out of time."

His peers also speak about his work ethic throughout the trailer. They praise his multitasking skills and ability to work under pressure in an interview setting, while other clips show Gates during his time at Microsoft and spending time with his wife.

The doc will launch on Netflix on Sept. 20. Watch the full trailer below.