Dee Rees Sets New Movie With Musical 'Kyd’s Exquisite Follies'

Santigold will compose the music.

Having finished her second Netflix feature The Last Thing He Wanted, filmmaker Dee Rees has chosen her next project — the fantasy musical The Kyd’s Exquisite Follies.

The movie, which is based on her original idea and script, will follow a young musician who catapults herself from the anonymity of her hometown of Same Ol’, Same Ol’, to the bright lights and plastic sights of the fabled It City in search of stardom. Singer-songwriter Santigold will compose the music.

Cassian Elwes, who worked with Rees on her previous feature, Netflix's Mudbound, will produce the movie, which is being repped by Endeavor Content.

Mudbound earned writer-director Rees awards attention, including an Oscar nomination for her adapted screenplay, which she co-wrote with Virgil Williams. Her previous credits include the Sundance standout Pariah and the Emmy-winning HBO Bessie Smith biopic Bessie.

Rees is repped by WME.