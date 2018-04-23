Demetrius Shipp Jr. Joins Mystery Drama 'Same Difference'

Essence Atkins, Terrence Jenkins and Edwina Findley also topline the indie shooting in Los Angeles.

Demetrius Shipp Jr., who played Tupac Shakur in the biopic All Eyez on Me, and Essence Atkins (Marlon) are starring in the mystery drama Same Difference, from writer and director Derege Harding and Datari Turner Productions.

Produced by Datari Turner, Same Difference, shooting in Los Angeles, follows a young woman (Atkins) who is told that her death is imminent by a mysterious group of people who all start dying one by one. The woman must let go of the past and reconcile with her estranged twin sister, also played by Atkins, who is suffering from alcohol addiction.

The film's ensemble cast includes Terrence Jenkins, Kandi Burruss, Affion Crockett and Page Kennedy. Turner's most recent film, A Boy A Girl A Dream, stars Omari Harwick, Meagan Good and Jay Ellis, and debuted at Sundance.

Terrence Jenkins executive produces Same Difference, along with Atkins. Tim Weatherspoon, Louis Steyn, TJ Steyn, Phil Thornton, Jash’d Belcher, Jamal Chilton, Damone Smith, JP Ramzy and Shaun Livingston.

Shipp Jr. is repped by CAA. Jenkins is repped by WME, and attorney Darrell D. Miller. Atkins is repped by Don Buchwald and Associates and Turner is repped by CAA and attorney Linda Lichter.