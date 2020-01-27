Grammys: Demi Lovato, BTS and Billie Eilish Win Over Social Media

Emotional performances of "Anyone" and Camila Cabello's "First Man" were hits on Twitter and Facebook.

Billie Eilish left the 2020 Grammys as the night's big winner, though she was also one of the night's attendees to win over social media.

Demi Lovato's performance of "Anyone" was the most popular moment of the ceremony on Twitter. The singer impressed Twitter users when she made her return to the Grammys stage, marking her first performance since she was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose in July 2018. Lovato was visibly emotional throughout the song and had to restart her performance. She sang with tears streaming down her face as she sang lyrics including "Why do I pray anyway if nobody is listening?" and "I feel stupid when I sing. Nobody is listening to me. Is there anyone?"

BTS followed with the second most-tweeted-about moment of the night. The K-Pop band got attention for posting a selfie captioned "Purple You," which was the most retweeted post. Additionally, the band made history when they became the first Korean group to perform at the Grammys during a brief collaboration with Lil Nas X.

Eilish's win in the record of the year category for "Bad Guy" earned the No. 3 spot on Twitter. By receiving the honor, Eilish made history as the youngest person to be nominated for, and to win, awards in all four general-field categories (album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist) during the same ceremony. She's only the second artist ever, and first woman, to sweep the big four in the same night. Additionally, Eilish became the youngest record and album of the year winner and youngest song of the year winner since Lorde, who was 17 when she won in 2013 for co-writing "Royals." She's the youngest best new artist winner since LeAnn Rimes, who was 14 when she won in 1996.

BTS was the most-tweeted-about act of the night, while Lovato followed in the No. 2 spot. Ariana Grande, who performed "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next," was the third most-tweeted-about star of the night. Camila Cabello earned the No. 4 spot, while Eilish rounded out the list as the No. 5 most-tweeted-about star of the evening.

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" was the most popular song of the night on Twitter, followed by "Bad Guy" and "Anyone."

Host Alicia Keys won over Facebook when she paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during her opening monologue, which was followed by a performance with Boyz II Men for a tribute version of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”

Tyler, the Creator's medley performance of "EARFQUAKE" and "New Magic Wand" with Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson followed in the No. 2 spot on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Cabello's emotional performance of "First Man," which was dedicated to her father, earned the No. 3 spot.

Eilish's wins in the top four categories secured her the No. 4 spot on Facebook, while Lovato's emotional performance rounded out the list at No. 5.