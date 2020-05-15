Demi Lovato, Emma Stone and More Raise Awareness for Mental Health Resources Amid Pandemic

Stars are stepping up to raise funds and awareness during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Crisis Text Line

Text HOME to 741741 to reach a live counselor through the Crisis Text Line. Demi Lovato and Richard Branson recently signed on to help raise funds for a new mental health fund that supports the Crisis Text Line and other groups. (It has currently raised more than $3.1 million of its $5 million goal.) "Asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness. It's important to have someone to talk to about overcoming anxiety or the negative feelings we're experiencing, but some people are alone or they’re more comfortable talking to a professional. So many people are struggling right now." Lovato tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Donations to the fund will help keep organizations that provide crisis intervention running. They need to be able to recruit and train volunteers who are then able to comfort texters that reach out and are struggling. If you feel truly alone or are scared and need someone to listen anonymously, this line was created to be that support system. No one should ever feel alone, but even more so now during this time of uncertainty."

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to be routed to a counselor at the nearest crisis center through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Social impact consultant David McFarland, who works with Hollywood companies on issues around mental-health awareness and depiction, stresses the importance of reaching out for help. "As the coronavirus pushes America to the brink of a mental health pandemic, the mental health and suicide crisis in our nation can no longer be a second-class issue," says McFarland, who is currently helping lead a new nation-wide initiative, the U.S. National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Response, which is bringing together public and private entities to address mental health issues amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Child Mind Institute

Go to childmind.org for resources, including telehealth services. The Child Mind Institute's new #WeThriveInside campaign — with videos from Octavia Spencer, Storm Reid and board member Emma Stone (who talks about struggling with anxiety) — supports the group's work to help children and families coping with fear and isolation.

