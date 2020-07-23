Demi Lovato Engaged to Actor Max Ehrich

The couple both posted the news via their Instagram accounts on Wednesday night.

Demi Lovato is engaged to actor Max Ehrich.

The singer posted the happy news to Instagram Wednesday night, writing beside a photograph of herself with Ehrich, "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' — something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

She continued, "I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."

The singer has been vocal in recent months about past health struggles that saw her enter a treatment facility for an eating disorder when she was 19, following the TV series Sonny With a Chance. In May, she raised money for a mental health fund that supports the Crisis Text line, emphasizing at the time, "Asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness."

Lovato then wrote, "I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!"

Ehrich, who was recently seen in American Princess, also shared the engagement via his own Instagram account. "You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," he wrote.

"Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife."

