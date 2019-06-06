Demi Lovato Exits CAA for WME

The singer continues to overhaul her team after signing with manager Scooter Braun last month.

Demi Lovato has left CAA to sign with WME in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard have exclusively learned. The move comes after she signed with manager Scooter Braun in May.

The multiplatinum singer received her first Grammy nomination in 2017 with a pop vocal album nod for Confident and her second this year for her pop duo/group performance of "Fall in Line" with Christina Aguilera. Her other accolades include being Billboard Women in Music's inaugural Rulebreaker honor in 2015, the 2012 best video with a message MTV Video Music Award for "Skyscraper" and five People's Choice Awards, including favorite pop artist in 2012 and favorite female artist in 2014.

All six of Lovato's studio albums have reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart and were certified gold, with the exception of her most recent, 2017's Tell Me You Love Me, which went platinum. Four of her singles have scored in the top 10 in Billboard's Hot 100, including her biggest hit, the 2017 quadruple-platinum "Sorry Not Sorry."

Two causes about which Lovato is passionate are mental health awareness and LGBTQ allyship. In 2015, she helped launch Be Vocal: Speak Up for Mental Health, a partnership among five mental health advocacy organizations. And the following year, she received GLAAD's vanguard award for using her media platform to promote visibility and understanding of the LGBTQ community.

Lovato continues to be represented by attorney Elliot Groffman at Carroll Guido.