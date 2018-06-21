Demi Lovato Addresses Her Addiction Struggles in Emotional New Song "Sober"

Singing with just a piano, Lovato laments, "Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore. Daddy, please forgive me for the spilled drinks on the floor."

Demi Lovato caught the internet by surprise Thursday morning. That's a difficult feat in 2018, but the "Sorry Not Sorry" star dropped a new surprise single called "Sober" on which she opens up about her struggles with addiction.

Singing with just a piano, Lovato laments, "Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore. Daddy, please forgive me for the spilled drinks on the floor. The ones who never left me, we've been down this road before. I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."

Lovato has spoken about her struggles with alcohol and drug use before. She talked about it at length in the documentary Simply Complicated, which gave fans an inside look into Lovato's life. The singer recently celebrated her sixth year of sobriety in March, telling a crowd in Los Angeles, "Thank you for saving my life."

