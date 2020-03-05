Demi Lovato Celebrates Self-Love in New Single "I Love Me"

Throughout the new music video, the singer takes a trip down memory lane as she walks through the streets of New York as moments from her past pass her including the Jonas Brothers and a reference to her overdose.

2020 is the year of Demi Lovato.

After the songstress unveiled her emotional return to music, "Anyone," at the Grammy Awards, Lovato released her second new single on Friday in the form of the empowering "I Love Me."

Throughout the new music video, the singer takes a trip down memory lane as she walks through the streets of New York as moments from her past pass her. In one moment, a pair of three brothers pass by seemingly referencing the Jonas Brothers — Lovato starred in Camp Rock films and toured alongside the trio — and an actress donning the same infamous outfit as her Camp Rock character. During the final moments of the video, Lovato glances at an unconscious women being carried away in an ambulance, reaching out to touch her arm. The moment pays tribute to her overdose scare two years ago.

"Anyone" and "I Love Me" will both be featured on Lovato's upcoming, as-of-yet unannounced album, her first full-length project since 2017's Tell Me You Love Me.

Watch the "I Love Me" music video below.

A version of this story first appeared on Billboard.com.