Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem at the Super Bowl

The singer will kick off the big game with "The Star Spangled Banner" before Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take the stage at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for their halftime performance.

Demi Lovato on Thursday took to Instagram to share that she is set to sing the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl on Feb. 2 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

"Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV," the singer wrote alongside a glamorous promo pic. "See you in Miami @NFL."

Lovato will kick off the big game with "The Star Spangled Banner" before Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take the stage for their highly anticipated dual halftime performance.

Lovato's announcement comes just days after it was revealed that she will also perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards later this month.

The pop star hasn't performed live since 2018's Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, which concluded before she was hospitalized for a drug overdose July of that year. She immediately sought treatment and has since talked about her sobriety. Her most recent single, "Sober," was also released in 2018.

The 2019 Super Bowl featured Gladys Knight singing the National Anthem, while Pink performed "The Star Spangled Banner" in 2018. Past national anthem performers also include Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson, Luke Bryan and the late Whitney Houston, among others.

