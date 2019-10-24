Demi Moore Names Male Co-Star Who Didn't Deserve to Make More Money Than Her

During a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," James Corden also shared why rapper Rick Ross was the worst 'Late Late Show' guest.

During Wednesday's episode on The Late Late Show, Demi Moore revealed the one male co-star who didn't deserve to make more money than her.

The actress joined host James Corden for a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" in which the two were forced to answer tough questions or eat unappetizing food items.

In the final round of the game, Corden asked Moore which of her male co-stars "got paid more money than you that didn't deserve to." The actress joked, "Where do I start the list?"

"I don't know if I can say he didn't deserve. That's not necessarily up to me to say," she began. "I'd say Bruce Willis."

Moore and Willis worked together on the 1991 film Mortal Thoughts, and they both had voice roles in the 1996 film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. The actress also starred in 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle in which Willis made a cameo. The two were married from 1987 to 2000.

She then took back her answer and clarified that she couldn't "say that he didn't deserve" his higher paycheck, so she took a small sip of the hot sauce in front of her.

Earlier in the game, Corden revealed that rapper Rick Ross was the worst guess to appear on the CBS late night show.

The host explained that the incident took place during the early days of the show. "Rick Ross came on the show, and you know he does that song 'Every Day I'm Hustlin'.' So we had written a new parody lyric about binge-watching — I think it was binge-watching on Netflix," he said. "We'd sent the stuff to Rick's people and Rick had seen it and loved it, was so excited to do it."

Despite the show's hard work on the sketch, the rapper was unimpressed with how it turned out. Before the taping, Corden performed the sketch for Ross. "We did the whole thing about bingeing with rapping," he said. "It was completely empty — the room — and Rick Ross was like this," Corden said, making a confused face.

Following the rehearsal, Ross excused himself from the room. "About 20 minutes later, we still just stood here and he hadn't come back," said Corden. Ross later sent a member of his management team to tell Corden that the rapper wouldn't do the sketch.

"I have to say, now that I've said it out loud, I see his point. It does sound like a terrible idea," he said, laughing.

Moore kicked off the game by revealing her worst movie. "Actually that one is easy," she said. "It's Parasite in 3D." The host responded that he must have missed the 1982 film.

While the competitors did open up throughout the game, they also ate unappetizing dishes to avoid answering questions. Corden opted to eat cow blood and pork tongue jelly after Moore asked him what his favorite chapter in her new book Inside Out is. The host later ate fish eyes when he refused to say which Cats co-star is the worst actor.

Moore took a sip of a mayonnaise, cheese curd, soy sauce smoothie to avoid answering which Now and Then co-star she would leave "stranded at the side of the road."

Watch the full game below.