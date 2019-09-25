Demi Moore Reflects on Nude Vanity Fair Cover, 'Ghost' Ahead of 30-Year Anniversary

The actress also participated in a sketch with Jimmy Fallon, Justin Hartley and Mark Ronson during Tuesday's episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

Demi Moore reflected on her iconic 1991 Vanity Fair cover and the legacy of Ghost when she stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

While the actress is currently nude on the cover on Harper's Bazaar, she opened up about how her nude pregnancy photo taken by Annie Leibovitz ended up covering Vanity Fair.

"Annie had done a photo of me the first time I was pregnant. This was my second pregnancy. We were doing the shoot for Vanity Fair and that was the one we were doing at the end that was for me and the family," she explained about the 1991 photo.

"While we were doing it, I was like, 'Oh, God, it would be amazing if they had the courage to put this on the cover,'" recalled Moore. "They came back and said, 'Hey, we'd like to do that. Are you okay with it?'"

Moore added that the cover was controversial, while some said the photo was "pornographic."

"I think it was an important moment," she said of the cover. "To have the courage to change the way we looked at women when they were pregnant. Before that, they had us in Peter Pan collars."

The actress also reflected on the 1990 film Ghost, which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary next July.

Moore said that the milestone was "crazy" and admitted that she was surprised by the film's lasting legacy. "If you were to read the script, you're like, 'Okay, they want to do a love story, a thriller and a comedy. Okay, this is either going to be really good and interesting or an absolute disaster,'" she said.

"There was something unbelievably magical about it and the reviews were horrible," she added. "I have people who still come up to me today saying how much it moved them and changed the way they were looking at the loss of a husband or a wife or father, mother."

Earlier in the episode, Moore joined host Jimmy Fallon and guests Justin Hartley and Mark Ronson in an improv-style sketch of a mock commercial for a law firm in the 80s.

Before the sketch began, Fallon explained that they would not see the lines until they were shooting. He then introduced a commercial for their law firm Moore, Harley, Ronson & Fallon.

While sporting wide-rimmed glasses, Fallon opened the sketch and said, "Are we the best lawyers in the world? No," he said. "But are we the worst lawyers in the world? Absolutely."

Moore next appeared in the commercial. "I went to Harvard Law School and by Harvard I mean University and of Law School I mean of Phoenix," she said. "I got my degree online at the University of Phoenix and so too can you, my little boo."

"I doesn't do words good, but I does do lawyer stuff happy," Hartley said during his intro. The actor then laughed as he read, "You hire me to does good job for you. Please, thank you daddy."

During Ronson's intro, the musician said that he once had his hand stuck in a Pringles can for 20 minutes. "I sued Pringles for $10 million and lost and I'd do the same for you, guaranteed," he said.

Later in the sketch, Fallon broke character as he gave a long list of instructions on how to contact the firm. In addition to calling the company's number, he told potential clients that they must wait "nine minutes for the beep" and that the office is only open for 15 minutes on Mondays.

Moore continued the trend of laughing during her section of the sketch before Hartley followed suit and laughed while he announced, "I dropped acid 15 minutes ago."

The lawyers concluded the segment by appearing onscreen together. "We're the team that will fight for you," said Fallon.

"Want to see us all dab 10 times in a row and then scream, 'It's the law, bitches,'" said Harley before they all said in unison, "It's the law, bitches."