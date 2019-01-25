Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Talk Art at Florist Eric Buterbaugh’s Gallery Show

His latest exhibit "Fine Lines" will run through the end of February.

Hollywood-loved florist and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh is known for his crystal bottled perfume and garden blooms that make him “the best florist in town,” Rosie Huntington-Whiteley told The Hollywood Reporter.

However, it was his art gallery that brought out notables such as Huntington-Whiteley and Demi Moore on Thursday evening to his Beverly Boulevard space to view his latest exhibit, “Fine Lines,” which will run through the end of February with a collection of graphite and ink work (ranging from $450 to $4,500) by London-based artists Felix Dolah, Ian Hodgson and Adam Riches--all who Buterbaugh’s newly-appointed curator Natalie Brady discovered on Instagram.

“She’s snagged a lot of the ones we want,” Scout Willis said of her mother, who had not arrived to the opening yet, but had already contributed to a few of the purchases of the night.

Although considering themselves amateurs to the art world, both Scout and her sister Rumer have been collectors for a while. “When we were younger, my mom used to give [artwork] to us as Christmas presents,” Rumer said. “It helped us find new artists. As I got older, I’ve become a little more interested.”

Shortly after, Demi arrived and took in a piece that she’s designated for her dining room. “I really love and gravitate towards Felix Dolah’s work,” she said. “There was something really interesting there for me. The juxtaposition with the baby faces and the bodies and the dark and the light just really moved me. All of them though, with the theme of the fine lines and how they’re used in different ways with different artists is amazing.”

With the Sundance Film Festival in progress, the actress also had her own art in mind. “I leave in a couple of days for a premiere of Corporate Animals, she said of the film that’s also headlined by Jessica Williams, Dan Bakkedahl and Ed Helms. “It’s completely different from anything I’ve ever done and hopefully she’s different from anything I am! She’s fairly self-centered and narcissistic, I would say, but entertaining hopefully. In a fun way, she’s just misguided and isn’t seeing reality in its full scope.”

Throughout the night, Buterbaugh continued giving new guests a tour of his English-art filled space.

“This is amazing, because I’m an Anglophile,” he said. “I go there all the time and I know as many people in London as I know here. So anything with England I love. This show is special to me because it’s setting a new standard for the year.”