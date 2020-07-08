Demi Moore to Star in, Produce Podcast Drama 'Dirty Diana'

The six-episode fictional podcast from QCODE tells the story of a dying marriage and how the partners find their way back to each other.

Demi Moore is lending her voice to a new audio drama.

The actress is set to star in and executive produce fiction podcast Dirty Diana, which hails from studio QCODE. The first episode of the six-episode series drops July 13.

Created by Country Strong director Shana Feste, Dirty Diana tells the story of a dying marriage and how two partners find their way back to each other. In a statement, she said she hoped the show would give listeners "a fresh perspective of sex as seen through an all-female lens."

Starring alongside Moore are Claes Bang, Betsy Brandt, Mackenzie Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Max Greenfield, Dayo Okeniyi, Penelope Ann Miller, John Tenney, Rhys Wakefield and Dolly Wells. Guest stars include Gwendoline Christie, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Rosa Salazar and Ava Grey.

Feste co-wrote Dirty Diana alongside Jennifer Besser. They are executive producing via their Quiet Girl Productions shingle. Also executive producing are QCODE's Rob Herting and Automatik's Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger.

Dirty Diana is among several podcasts from two-year-old QCODE. Its other projects include Blackout starring Rami Malek, Carrier starring Cynthia Erivo and the recently released Borrasca starring Cole Sprouse.

Moore is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Gang Tyre Ramer Brown & Passman. Bang is repped by UTA and Sharky & Co. in the U.K. Feste is repped by CAA and Marks Law Group.