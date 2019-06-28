Democratic Debate: Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden Top Twitter Conversation

The two presidential candidates were the most-tweeted on their respective nights of the two-part debate.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden and were the big winners of the two-night Democratic debate — at least according to Twitter.

The two Democratic presidential candidates were the most tweeted about on their respective nights in the hot seat, per the social network. On night one of the debate on June 26, Warren beat out fellow candidates as the most-discussed candidate on stage. Following behind here were Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar and Tulsi Gabbard.

Night two on June 27 saw Biden lead the conversation followed by Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Marianne Williamson. Though she wasn't speaking on Thursday, Warren made an appearance as the sixth most-tweeted candidate on the second night.

During the first night's debate, Warren, who was placed at center stage, captured attention as she called for a "fundamental change" to America's economy and cited specific policy solutions including higher taxes on the top tiers of American society, universal free healthcare and free college. She also drew Internet attention when responding to a question about Mitch McConell — "Do you have a plan to deal with Mitch McConnell?" — with a simple "yes" and when she delivered an emotional closing statement.

Castro's night-one response on abortion rights and closing statement, in which he stated U.S. would soon say "adios" to President Trump, also drew attention and praise.

Much-dissected moments from night two included Harris' and Biden's exchange on his history with bussing and segregationist politicians, Buttigieg's response to a question about a police shooting in his town of South Bend, Ind. and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell's exhortation to Biden to "pass the torch" to younger politicians.

The Miami event, which was broadcast on NBC, also had some breakout moments. Night one's most-tweeted moment was Booker's answer in Spanish during a discussion in immigration policy. Night two's most-tweeted moment was the heated exchange between Biden and Harris about race.

Twitter did not disclose which night received the highest volume of tweets, though night two drew a bigger audience than night one. Per Nielsen, the Thursday telecast had 18.1 million TV viewers across NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, while the Wednesday telecast drew 15.3 million viewers.