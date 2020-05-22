'Denali' Movie In the Works From Spyglass Media

Charlie Hunnam will star in 'Denali: A Man, a Dog, and the Friendship of a Lifetime' for Spyglass.

Photographer Ben Moon's short film and memoir will be adapted by Max Winkler and will have Charlie Hunnam star in the adaptation.

The story behind Denali: A Man, a Dog, and the Friendship of a Lifetime is headed for the big screen.

Spyglass Media Group has picked up rights to photographer and filmmaker Ben Moon's memoir of the same name, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Max Winkler is writing the screenplay and will direct the film, while Charlie Hunnam will star as well as produce along with Bona Fide Productions’ Ron Yerxa and Albert Berger.

In 2015, Denali, narrated by Moon's dog as the title character, was released as a short film, presented by gear brand Patagonia, where it racked up more than 14.5 million views on Vimeo. The film, directed by Ben Knight, described Moon's cancer diagnosis through the eyes of his canine friend.

The Denali book was published by Penguin Random House in January and touted as, "The story of a dog, his human, and the friendship that saved both of their lives."