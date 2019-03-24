Denise DuBarry, Producer and 'Black Sheep Squadron' Actress, Dies at 63

She also appeared in 'Being There' and founded Palm Springs Women in Film and Television.

Denise DuBarry, an actress and producer who founded Palm Springs Women in Film and Television, died Saturday at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after battling a deadly fungus, her husband told the Desert Sun newspaper. She was 63.

DuBarry appeared in Hal Ashby's Being There (1979), The Devil and Max Devlin (1981) and Monster in the Closet (1986); had a recurring role as nurse Samantha Greene Moore on Robert Conrad's Black Sheep Squadron; and showed up on the soap opera Days of Our Lives, CHiPs and The Love Boat.

A resident of La Quinta, DuBarry recently produced two films, Do It Or Die (2017) and Walk to Vegas (2019), that screened at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

She served as president of Palm Springs Women in Film and Television, which was founded in 2001 to bringing more production work to the Coachella Valley, and created the Broken Glass Awards.

The native Texan was married to actor Gary Lockwood of 2001: A Space Odyssey fame from 1982 until their 1988 divorce.

In addition to her third husband, Billy Hay, survivors include her children Adam, Kyle, Whitney and Samantha, an actress; her parents, Pete and Betty; her sisters, Audrey, Diana and Suzanne; and two grandchildren.